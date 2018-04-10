Possible layoffs at Harvey police and fire departments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. -- Layoffs may hit the Harvey police and fire departments.

Harvey's mayor called his Comptroller and all department heads to City Hall on Tuesday morning, to discuss how to proceed in the wake of the state's decision to withhold more than one million dollars due to underfunded pensions.

Harvey's attorney, Bob Fioretti, joined the meeting by phone.

He claims the city has fulfilled its pension obligation. So, he's working on an appeal.

The pension problem is linked to a lengthy lawsuit.

The Illinois Comptroller's Office says it's merely enforcing a new law, and this dispute is between the pension fund and the city.

It says in part, "The Comptroller’s Office does not want to see any Harvey employees harmed or any Harvey residents put at risk, but the law does not give the Comptroller discretion in this case. "

The state urged Harvey to negotiate with the police pension fund for the money.