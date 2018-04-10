× Snow Day: The Cubs and White Sox enjoy some fun in the elements

CHICAGO – Even your ears could tell that this home opener was just a little different than usual.

Leave it to Gary Pressy to set the scene for a wintry day at Wrigley Field.

Today reminds me of the home opener in 1975 between the Cubs and Pirates – beautiful day for baseball! Home opener is always special, see you at the ballpark Cubs fans! -GP pic.twitter.com/PeYNvBoMrS — Gary Pressy (@GaryPressy) April 9, 2018

The longtime Cubs’ organist played “Jingle Bells” just after 9 AM on Monday, a few hours before the team was scheduled to play their first game in Chicago of 2018 against the Pirates. The notes set the mood as the flakes flew to his right onto the field below, giving a true December feel on this April day.

Let’s face it, this wasn’t ideal. Cubs fans wanted to finally see the team in action after they played their first nine games on the road, and this snow would eventually force the game’s cancellation. Yet the team didn’t let it get them down, and they enjoyed a rather fun morning in the snow.

Snow!!!☃️❄️☃️ A post shared by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Apr 9, 2018 at 8:19am PDT

Kris Bryant’s selfie in the snow set the mood for the team, who hit the field near their dugout for some good-natured snowball fights and general fun.

The White Sox were dealing with the same, though they were able to get their game in with the Rays later in the afternoon. Yet they choose to embrace the fun of the weather rather than lament it early on Monday.

Do Yoán to build a snowman? pic.twitter.com/duXVegFo3Q — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2018

Snow ball fight! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/laX33lW78B — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2018

The staff at Guaranteed Rate Field completely embraced the sprit, putting “Happy Holidays” on the video board as the snow was being cleared from the field.

Somebody running the scoreboard has a sense of humor. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fKll1CPDQU — Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) April 9, 2018

Nothing beats fun at the old ballpark, even when Winter decides to invade Spring for the day.