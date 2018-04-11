Bears announce their five-game 2018 preseason schedule

LAKE FOREST – Thanks to their inclusion in the annual Hall of Fame game, the Bears already had one of their games for their 2018 preseason set.

The rest of it came out on Wednesday – and it featured a rare surprise for the exhibition season.

For the first time since 2003, the Bears won’t conclude the preseason with a game against the Cleveland Browns. Instead, they’ll face the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on Thursday, August 30th at 7 PM.

After facing the Ravens to open the preseason schedule, the Bears will face the Bengals in Cincinnati at some point between August 9th through August 12th. No set date for the second preseason game against the Broncos, with that game taking place between August 16-19th.

Then the team returns home for the final two preseason games against the Chiefs another another date to be determined between August 23rd and 26th before wrapping up the preseason against the Bills.

These games will be the first chance for fans to see new head coach Matt Nagy’s offensive system that will include second year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and a host of other offensive weapons, including free agent receiver Allen Robinson.

The defense will have the same scheme under Vic Fangio thought a few departures mean some new faces on that side of the ball for 2018.