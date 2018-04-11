Bears will not match the offer for WR Cameron Meredith, who now joins the Saints

CHICAGO – He was arguably one of the Bears’ best stories in the John Fox era, rising as an undrafted free agent to the top of the depth chart at wide receiver.

Now as a new era of the franchise begins, Cameron Meredith finds himself starting a new chapter of his NFL story.

On Wednesday, the Bears declined to match the Saints’ two-year, $10 million offer for the receiver, which means that Meredith will be spending the news two seasons in New Orleans.

Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to report he move before the 3 PM Central Time deadline for the Bears’ to match the offer per the NFL’s restricted free agent rules.

Bears are not matching two-year, $10 million offer sheet that RFA WR Cameron Meredith signed last week with the New Orleans Saints, per league source. Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy met with Meredith to inform him of decision. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2018

Chicago’s decision to not match offer sheet that WR Cameron Meredith signed with the Saints was mainly a medical decision. Meredith is coming off a torn ACL and MCL, and Bears were hesitant to commit that much to a player coming off such a serious knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2018

The Saints sent out this tweet around 2:20 PM in their unique way to confirm the move.

Meredith was placed with a low-leve tender in March by the Bears, who appeared unwilling to commit to a longer-term deal after the receiver suffered a torn ACL and MCL damage during the team’s third preseason game against the Titans last August.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State, Meredith played in the 2015 and 2016 seasons for the Bears, making 77 catches for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns. The majority of those came in 2016, when Meredith emerged as one of the team’s top pass catchers, making 66 receptions for 888 yards and all four of his scores.

Thanks in part of his efforts along with injuries, Meredith was slated to be the Bears’ top receiver to start the 2017 season before his preseason knee injury.