Bears will not match the offer for WR Cameron Meredith, who now joins the Saints

CHICAGO – He was arguably one of the Bears’ best stories in the John Fox era, rising as an undrafted free agent to the top of the depth chart at wide receiver.
Now as a new era of the franchise begins, Cameron Meredith finds himself starting a new chapter of his NFL story.
On Wednesday, the Bears declined to match the Saints’ two-year, $10 million offer for the receiver, which means that Meredith will be spending the news two seasons in New Orleans.
Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to report he move before the 3 PM Central Time deadline for the Bears’ to match the offer per the NFL’s restricted free agent rules.
Meredith was initially given a
The Saints sent out this tweet around 2:20 PM in their unique way to confirm the move.
Meredith was placed with a low-leve tender in March by the Bears, who appeared unwilling to commit to a longer-term deal after the receiver suffered a torn ACL and MCL damage during the team’s third preseason game against the Titans last August.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State, Meredith played in the 2015 and 2016 seasons for the Bears, making 77 catches for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns. The majority of those came in 2016, when Meredith emerged as one of the team’s top pass catchers, making 66 receptions for 888 yards and all four of his scores.
Thanks in part of his efforts along with injuries, Meredith was slated to be the Bears’ top receiver to start the 2017 season before his preseason knee injury.