Clutch Davidson helps the White Sox get on the board at home in 2018

CHICAGO – For all of the magic that comes with an Opening Day, it has a tendency to fade in the early part of a long season when the weather isn’t so great.

You don’t have to tell the White Sox that. They’ve endured a six-game homestand where the results have been just as cold as the weather.

It started last Thursday with a chilly, snowy loss to the Tigers in which they blew a three-run ninth inning lead. Detroit swept the last two games in continued cold weather, and the Rays did the same during Monday and Tuesday contests during the day.

Five-straight losses was certainly a cold slap in the face after a relatively positive 3-3 start. For a rebuilding team, it was certainly not a reason to get antsy, but some positivity before a seven-game trip was in some need.

Matt Davidson was there to provide a much-needed lift for the team.

Continuing his streak of power to start the season, the designated hitter clubbed a two-run homer to center in the 8th inning to give the White Sox a 2-1 win over Tampa on Wednesday. It allows them to salvage a victory from the six-game homestand as they head to Minneapolis to face the Twins for four games starting Thursday.

“It was nice the way they came back and did what they did,” said manager Rick Renteria of the victory. “We had a few miscues in the last couple of innings. But I thought those few at-bats that quite a few guys put together more toward the end is probably more we’re similar what we’re seeing.”

The day of Davidson was something representative of the homestand itself – expect for the ending. In his first three appearances at the plate, the DH had a pair of strikeouts and failed to get a hit, but he made up for it in his fourth try, with his fifth blast of the season giving the White Sox a much-needed boost.

Nate Jones finished off the Rays in the ninth to complete the victory in which James Shields allowed just a run in 6 1/3 innings where he struck out six but walked five. Bruce Rondons’ work in the eighth earned him his first White Sox victory.

For Davidson, it was a great way to save a tough middle of the homestand, where he failed to get a hit in his last three games and struck out six times in those contests.

“I came up in some big spots and didn’t produce and I think that’s kinda been the theme of the homestand. We got in positions to capitalize and we just couldn’t do it,” said Davidson. “I think we’ve all been pretty frustrated and to come up like that and win the game was huge.

“It ends a frustrating homestand but it kinda gets rid of it and move onto the next road series here.”

With at least some warm feelings in an otherwise frosty start to the 2018 home schedule.