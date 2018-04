Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois' richest man says he'll pump millions of dollars into the effort to combat violence in Chicago.

Billionaire philanthropist Ken Griffin will donate $10 million to violence prevention programs in the city.

The money will largely go to support the Chicago police and University of Chicago Crime Lab, which uses gunshot data to determine where best to deploy officers.

Griffin says he hopes the donation will inspire other civic leaders to join efforts to make the city safer.