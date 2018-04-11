Indiana woman gets $40K cellphone bill after account gets hacked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Opening the family cell phone bill with three teenager users could make anyone nervous. But one woman in Indiana got an eyeful when her bill arrived and it was for thousands of dollars.

Like many of us, Kristen Kearney uses her cell phone a lot. Bundle in her husband and three teens, that's a five-phone plan. Last Saturday she got an email saying her AT&T bill had arrived and it was for $40,000.

“I fell off my chair,” Kearney said.

Her first call was to her carrier AT&T where she was told it was fraud and that she needed to go to the fraud unit.

Her account had somehow been hacked, her phone number illegally sold and activated to not just one person but perhaps many more. And as for the calls, they were international.

WGN reached out to AT&T and where a spokesman said they worked with the customer to quickly reverse the charges.

But to Kearney still had questions.

“Questions that I have are how could something like this happen?” she said. “How can we prevent it in the future from happening to other people? It's a big concern of mine.”

Passwords and pins were changed but what's still worrying her is just how much personal info has been compromised. Might her Social Security Number or family's numbers be out there for anyone to open additional accounts, credit cards or even purchase property?

“I would hate for someone to do that to us,” she said.