Kevin Dziepak talks Bears and baseball on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Funny how things can change quickly, but injuries can do that, especially in the game of football.

Cameron Meredith went from a potential No. 1 receiver with the Bears in August to now having the team be unwilling to match a two-year, $10 million offer from the Saints. Now the Bears are searching for another receiver to add to the group which added Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel this offseason.

