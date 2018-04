CHICAGO — A man from West Town is charged with soliciting a child and sexually abusing her.

Police say Miguel Morales, 27, lured two 15-year old girls at a McDonald’s, at 2608 W. Addison, across from Lane Tech High School last month.

Prosecutors say surveillance video captured Morales approaching the girls as they sat in a booth.

They say he offered to pay them for a sex act. Then he exposed himself, and sexually abused one of the girls.

He’s being held without bail.