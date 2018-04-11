Man in custody after police raid home in Hobart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBART, Ind. – One man was taken into custody after police raided a home in northwest Indiana.

Police, SWAT teams and the Secret Service were at a home on the 3700 block of Liverpool Road in Hobart, Ind., Wednesday afternoon. Cameras spotted the officers removing weapons and other items.

A police spokesperson said there was large SWAT presence because of the suspect’s “propensity for violence,” and that he was known to own several firearms.

Investigators took out a number of rifles and a number of power tools and put them in the back of a pick-up. They also took out boxes of evidence and what appears to be at least one safe.

Police searched the suspect’s garbage as well.

Neighbors don’t seem to know much about what might have led to the search warrant or what might have been going on at the house.

Charges are pending.