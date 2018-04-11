Man wanted for fatal shooting of 3 people on Rockford party bus arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The man wanted for fatally shooting three people with an assault rifle on an adult-themed charter bus has been arrested along with his girlfriend, according to officials.

Raheem King, 22, and his girlfriend, Lakeacia Kizart, 21, turned themselves in on Wednesday. King faces a first-degree murder charge while Kizart faces a charge of concealing or aiding a fugitive.

On Saturday, April 7, police responded to a shooting around 3:30 a.m. on the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue. When they arrived, they found three people dead inside a “private charter limousine style coach bus,” according to police.

The victims were identified as Daijon Sistrunk, 22, Martavies Blake, 21, and Sean Anderson, 27.

Bond for Kizart was set at $1 million. King is being held without bond.