Rashied Davis discusses the upcoming Chef Bowl 2018 on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - For a third-straight year, he was back on Sports Feed to promote his unique event to promote a charity that's become a big part of his life after football.

Former Bears receiver Rashied Davis is holding his third-annual Chef Bowl fundraiser for the Saturday Place charity at Kings' in Lincoln Park on Sunday, April 15th from 2-5 PM. Some of the best chef's in Chicago are gathering for a night of food and bowling to raise money for a good cause.

Rashied joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman once again to discuss the event along with a little bit about his old team that's under the new Matt Nagy regime. To watch Rashied's segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.

To get more information on Chef Bowl 2018 or to buy tickets, click here.