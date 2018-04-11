‘Serious’ threats among backlog of 5,000 building department complaints, inspector says

CHICAGO — An audit of the Chicago Building Department shows inspectors aren’t responding quickly enough to building complaints.

The inspector general report found that there is a backlog of about 5,000 complaints — some dating back to 2013.

At least 200 of those complaints described serious health and safety hazard, including blocked exits, rats, mold and bug infestations.

The city is supposed to respond to complaints within 21 days for the most severe violations.

The department of buildings saying it will take steps to make improvements.