Sister Jean and Loyola basketball enjoy a memorable day at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – A Final Four apperance earns you more than elevated status in College Basketball, you also get to do some pretty cool stuff.

Another one of those came Tuesday afternoon at Wrigley Field, as Loyola’s Men’s Basketball team got to enjoy an afternoon at the Cubs home opener against the Pirates Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Head coach Porter Moser along with a few of the players, including Clayton Custer, Ben Richardson, and Marques Townes, along with staff went along for a few activities during the day at the ballpark.

The team took to the field before the game, checking out the sights and sound of the park before the Cubs’ first game of the year against the Pirates. Moser got a chance to meet with team owner Tom Ricketts.

Sister Jean gearing up for #Cubs home opener pic.twitter.com/ZEsISJYjBH — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) April 10, 2018

Sister Jean was also along for the day’s festivities and was presented with a Cubs’ jersey before the game and even got the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch along with Richardson.

Nun better than Sister Jean for #Cubs first pitch at Wrigley Field pic.twitter.com/baOV2fslf8 — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) April 10, 2018

Joe Maddon even took some time before the game to talk with the now internationally famous team chaplain.

Nothing but love for Joe Maddon, Porter Moser & Sister Jean at #Cubs home opener #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/PiZ5oImMmp — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) April 10, 2018

All in all, another memorable day at the ballpark in a magical six weeks for the Loyola Ramblers.