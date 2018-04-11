Woman, 21, recovering after being stabbed in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO – A woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The woman, 21, was stabbed in the 1200 block of West Webster Avenue Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

The woman had just gotten off work at Kohl’s and was walking down Webster to the CTA Brown Line to go home. That’s when a man she didn’t know grabbed her from behind, put her in a choke hold and began stabbing her.

A doctor who heard her screams said she was sitting on the sidewalk. Her face was bloody and she had a laceration on her right cheek and right arm.

The attacker ran away toward the Treasure Island. People followed but weren’t able to catch the offender.

Police said the woman was not robbed which makes the crime more bizarre.

The only description police have is that the attacker was wearing dark clothing

The woman is recovering at Illinois Masonic. The doctor who helped her after the attack said her injuries are not life threatening but she was very shaken up.