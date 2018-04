PEORIA, Ill. — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of a Bradley University student from Chicago.

The suspect, who’s name is being withheld because of his age, faces first-degree murder charges in the death of Nasjay Murry and a 22-year-old man.

They were shot early Sunday morning at an off-campus house party in Peoria.

Another Bradley student was wounded. She was treated at a local hospital and released.