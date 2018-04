Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Two men were shot in the city’s Uptown neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The two were shot on the 4500 block of North Magnolia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

One of the men, 21, was taken to Illinois Masonic with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. A 19-year-old was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and groin.

Neighbors said they’re fed up with the crime in area. They said shootings have been a problem for a long time.

The investigation is ongoing.