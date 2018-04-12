A sold out crowd awaits the Fire’s match-up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic & LA Galaxy

CHICAGO – There will still be a chill in the air when they take the pitch at Toyota Park on Saturday afternoon, but the star power has already heated up fans for an early season match-up in Major League Soccer.

The LA Galaxy come to Chicago to face the Fire with newly acquired superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has brought plenty of attention to the franchise after coming over from Manchester United in 2018.

Already the game has been announced as a sellout by the club in what figures to be one of the most anticipated regular season home matches for the Fire this season.

A native of Sweden, Ibrahimovic signed a two-year, $3 million deal before the season, arriving with a strong international resume. He’s scored over 450 goals in his career which includes stops with Juventus FC, Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and more recently Manchester United.

There Ibrahimovic was a teammate of Bastian Schweinsteiger, who is entering his second season with the Fire.

After making the playoffs for the first time in five years last season, Veljko Paunovic’s club has started the 2018 1-2-1, picking up their first victory last Saturday at home against the Columbus Crew.