Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man accused of scamming elderly Chicagoans out of their homes was in federal court Thursday for a bond hearing.

Prosecutors want the judge to deny bond for Mark Diamond.

He and an alleged accomplice, Cynthia Wallace, are charged with fraud.

Prosecutors say they conned people into fake reverse mortgages, swindling $10 million.

There are 120 victims, mostly black women on the South and West sides.

Some have died.