Dangerous lead levels found in hundreds of Chicago homes

CHICAGO — A Chicago Tribune investigation found dangerous levels of lead in hundreds of homes across the city.

The Tribune found the water in nearly 70 percent of the homes tested had lead concentrations of five parts per billion. That’s more than the maximum amount allowed by the USDA in bottled water.

The city is replacing many of the water mains, but says it is up to homeowners to replace the lead pipes leading to their homes.

Critics argue it leaves homeowners at risk.

City and EPA officials have said residents can protect themselves from brain-damaging lead by letting their water run for at least three minutes.

But the Chicago Tribune found that even after doing this, 20 percent of the homes tested still contained high levels of the toxic metal in their tap water.