FeedonThis: “Caption This” and “The Schmo”

CHICAGO - At the end of a busy week, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman had a lot to get to on Sports Feed Thursday evening - and they did just that.

One of our new segments on the show - "Caption This" - made its return with three entertaining pictures from the week.

A sparse crowd at The Rate, the Cubs' snowy Monday, along with Tom Thibodeau's "Celebration" picture were all given captions by the guys in the segment.

That's part of the #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

For a second time on the show, we welcomed in "The Schmo" for a most unique interview on Thursday.

After catching up with Jordan Bell at the Summer League, this time the Chicago native caught up with professional wrestle Tennille Dashwood at the WWE's Wrestlemania 34.

Watch that interview in the video above.

John Paxson held his end of season news conference at the Advocate Center on Thursday, getting the chance to discuss the team's first rebuilding season.

But putting the 2017-2018 season in the rearview mirror won't be hard considering the team has two first round picks coming up this June.

Jarrett and Josh discuss possible picks in the link above.