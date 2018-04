× Former Northwestern student testifies about alleged rape in dorm room

SKOKIE, Ill. — A young woman will continue telling her story of being raped in her dorm room six years ago at Northwestern University

On Wednesday, she testified she met Pablo Herrera on a Metra platform, discovered they attended the same church and school and agreed to have drinks.

Months later, when she let him sleep on her dorm room floor, she says he raped her.

The woman will testify in a Skokie courtroom Thursday morning.