Hillary Clinton in Chicago today

CHICAGO — Hillary Rodham Clinton has an event in Chicago Thursday afternoon.

She is the keynote speaker at the Ida B. Wells Legacy Committee`s fundraising luncheon.

That is being held at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Hotel.

Clinton will be addressing a political action committee that focuses on the development and support of the next generation of progressive African-American women candidates.

“Black women still lag behind their white counterparts in job opportunities and wages,” says Ida`s Legacy Founder Delmarie Cobb. “This is the time to put our issues front and center, because when all women win the nation wins.”