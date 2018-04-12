Human leg found in Des Plaines River

LOCKPORT, Ill. – A human leg was recovered from the Des Plaines River, according to the Will County Coroner.

The leg was found near the Lockport Lock in Lockport Township by barge workers around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to officials. The workers contacted authorities.

The Will County Coroner’s Office collected the remains.

No autopsy was performed. One will be performed if and when the rest of the remains are recovered

DNA samples have been recovered and will be sent to the forensic lab for comparison

The leg had no identifying marks.