Man shot through front door during robbery attempt on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot through his front door during a robbery attempt on the city’s South Side.
It appears to have started as a robbery attempt in the 500 block of West 44th Street in the Canaryville neighborhood.
When a man and woman demanded the victim’s money, he slammed the door on them.
That’s when the gunfire started.
It left a hole in the door, and shattered the glass.
The victim is in serious condition.
Police recovered a gun not far away, at 45th and Wentworth, but there’s no sign of the shooter or his accomplice.