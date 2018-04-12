× Wrongfully convicted man who spent 24 years behind bars sues Chicago police

CHICAGO — A man who spent 24 years in prison for two murders he didn’t commit is now suing over his wrongful conviction.

Adam Gray was only 14 when he confessed to setting a fire that killed two elderly people on the Southwest Side in 1993. He said police forced him into confessing after seven hours of grueling interrogation.

Gray was freed last year after new forensic evidence determined he couldn’t have set the fire.

Gray’s suit accuses eight former police officers, a former fire marshal and former prosecutor of falsifying physical evidence, provoking false statements from witnesses, and coercing Gray’s false confession.

