Man killed, another injured after stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO — One man was fatally stabbed and another seriously injured in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Police say three men were drinking together in an apartment near Kedzie and Belden around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect pulled out a knife and began stabbing the other two men.

An adult man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. A 60-year-old man was stabilized at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

A person was caught by police nearby in connection with the stabbing, and taken into custody.