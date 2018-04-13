Police investigating after multiple people shot in Riverdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Ill. -- Three people were shot and wounded in south suburban Riverdale.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near 138th and Wallace.

Police say that several people were struck by gunfire.

Witnesses say three men were ambushed by three other men as they stood outside a house.

At least six ambulances were sent to the scene.

Ten police agencies answered the call.

There is no word on what prompted the shooting.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.