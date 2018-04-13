SCOTUS reviewing Blagojevich’s appeal today

CHICAGO — A decision today could help former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich get out of prison.

The U.S. Supreme Court is meeting today to decide if it’s going to take up the case of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich.

He’s currently serving a 14-year sentence in a prison in Colorado after he was convicted of corruption in 2011.

All of his previous appeal attempts have been denied, and this is considered to be his last hope to have his sentence reduced.

The Supreme Court has previously refused to hear Blagojevich’s appeal.

