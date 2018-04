CHICAGO — A person opened fire on an off-duty police officer Friday morning on the city’s Northwest Side.

The officer was dropping someone off in an alley near Keeler and Roscoe.

A driver behind him got angry over having to wait.

The officer tried to calm him down, but as he returned to his car he heard gunfire.

The car was hit four or five times, but the officer wasn’t hurt.

No one has been arrested.