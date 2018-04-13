Video released of brawl in maximum security section of Cook County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --Officials released video of a violent brawl inside Cook County Jail.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department released this video.

On April 3 around 4:45 p.m. in a maximum security area, an altercation took place between several inmates punching and kicking each other.

Some of them had the shirts torn off their backs during the fight.

Some of the inmates reported minor injuries

A Cook County grand jury indicted eight inmates for mob action and other charges: Maxamilian Aldridge, 19; Jermaine Douglas, 25; Brian Franklin, 19; Diamond Little, 23; Jonathan Rodriguez, 30; Travond Stewart, 22; Rynalder Williams, 23; and Rashawn Young, 21.

They ranged in age from 19 to 30.

The video was captured by a security camera inside Cook County Jail.