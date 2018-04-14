Activists worry U.S. airstrikes won’t deter Assad: ‘Mission not accomplished’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Pentagon officials and President Donald Trump on Saturday praised U.S. airstrikes in Syria, but some locals are saying America hasn't gone far enough.

The "mission has not been accomplished," said Suzanne Akhras, president of the Syrian Community Network. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "will still continue to bomb his people, to gas his people."

Akhras dubbed this weekend's airstrikes a slap on the wrist: "It's just not going to be enough. If we really want to end the crisis, we need to leverage our relationships and our allies and bring in everyone to the table, so that we can finally have peace."

Dr. Zaher Sahloul said he saw Syrian devastation firsthand when he traveled to the country on a medical mission two years ago.

"I see desperation. I see cynicism," he said. "People lost hope that the international community will do something to stop these atrocities."

Military strikes hit three targets: a warfare technology center and two chemical weapons facilities. It is still unclear how effective the strikes will be against Syria's regime.