SKOKIE, Ill. — A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her Northwestern University dorm room while she slept.

Pablo Herrera, 33, of West Chicago, was found guilty of criminal sexual assault.

The assault occurred six years ago. The victim told Herrera he could spend the night on the floor of her dorm room after a night out drinking.

She testified that she woke up to find Herrera assaulting her.

He faces between four and 14 years in prison.