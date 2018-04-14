Man says delivery driver beat him in Lincoln Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Lincoln Park man said he was beaten this week after refusing to let a delivery driver enter his condominium building.

The man, who asked not to be named, said he was leaving his building about 2 p.m. Tuesday when he encountered a delivery driver at the front door. Since the victim didn't know the driver, he didn't let the man into the building — per his condo association's rules.

"If it's not your neighbor who you're not on a first-name basis with, you don't let him in the building," the man told WGN News. "If it's our neighbor and you're holding your Trader Joe's groceries, I'm not going to shut the door on you. But if I don't know you, I'm not going to let you in."

The man said he told the driver to buzz the package recipient for entry — and that the driver soon became angry and threatening.

"He called me a motherf----ing b---- cracker," the man said, "and proceeded to call me a b---- cracker over and over and over again."

The man said he began to walk away, only to have the driver toss a box at his head. The man said the driver punched and cut him several times before leaving. The driver took off running when a neighbor screamed at him, the man said, and left behind his delivery bag.

"I think the companies need to have a better background check, and they need to better vet the people that are delivering the packages," the man said.