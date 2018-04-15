Body found in Des Plaines River identified as missing Lockport man

LOCKPORT, Ill. — The body of a man found in the Des Plaines River has been identified.

The body was identified as Sean Joy, 20, of Lockport, Ill., who had been missing for more than three weeks, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Joy’s body was found by the Ruby Street Bridge by officials who were searching the water after a human leg was found by barge workers near the Lockport Lock Wednesday evening.

The Chicago Tribune said Joy’s body was identified through dental comparisons. The manner of death is still pending. It has been confirmed that the leg was Joy’s.

The Tribune reported that Joy went missing March 21 and left behind a note stating he was “sorry.” Police said he went missing under “abnormal circumstances.”