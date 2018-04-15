Chuck Swirsky wraps up the Bulls’ season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The end result of the Bulls' season was hardly a surprise. You could have predicted it the minute they traded Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves on NBA Draft night last summer.

As expected, as they started rebuilding, the Bulls missed the 2017-2018 playoffs, and did so by a number of games.

It might not have been as bad of a season as some fans might have hoped for, since they were rooting for the team to have the best shot in the NBA Draft Lottery, but the team did play a lot of young players get some needed experience over 82 games. There were even a number of reasons for optimism when it came to the young foundation of this Bulls team.

Chuck Swirsky watched every one of the contests for this team this season and the radio play-by-play man discussed that on Sports Feed Sunday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Chuck's segments on Sunday's show in the video above or below.