CHICAGO — It`s the cheesiest fest in Chicago, showcasing dairy edibles in their many forms. Whether its cooked, melted or fried, this spring's Say Cheese Fest had it all, from the classic staple of mozzarella sticks to a European-style Raclette, which is slowly toasted cheese on a baguette.

Cheese Fest organizers say the event has become so popular they plan to hold it twice a year in Chicago going forward. WGN's Andrea Darlas has a taste of what happened at this year's celebration.