New CTA terminal opening at 95th and Dan Ryan

The station is one of the busiest in the city, serving 20,000 riders on a typical weekday. Starting Monday, 1,000 buses will move in and out of the station each day.

Wider sidewalks now surround the structure, as well as shelters with overhead heaters.

The bus lanes are wider with more spacing between bays to reduce congestion.

Sound panels at platform level will provide a less noisy space.

A bridge will connect to the north terminal to help alleviate the safety challenges that commuters have faced for years. The north terminal’s construction is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday.