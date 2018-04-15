Patrick Nolan discusses the White Sox start to the 2018 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - You could say the White Sox are enduring a "chilly" start to the 2018 season - and it wouldn't be wrong.

But if you thought we were just discussing the 4-8 record, that wouldn't be accurate.

This weekend Rick Renteria's team saw three of their four games in Minnesota postponed due to a blizzard that hit the Twin Cities this weekend. That comes after a six-game homestand that was full of snow and freezing temperatures at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Patrick Nolan of Sox Machine was on Sports Feed to discuss the unusual start to the 2018 season for the White Sox with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. As usual with the rebuilding team, the guys discussed some of the guys in the system that will be making their debut sooner than later.

To watch Patrick's segments on Sunday's show, click on the video above or below.