1 dead, 1 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

CHICAGO – One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in the Back of the Yard neighborhood according to police.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 1400 block of West Garfield Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. on Monday.

Police said they heard gunshots in the area. They found a man, 19, unresponsive on the sidewalk. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said a second victim approached the officers on scene and the victim, 20, had two gunshot wounds to the chest and one on the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Police did not provide a description of the offender.

The investigation is ongoing.