Bears add receiver depth with the addition of Bennie Fowler

LAKE FOREST – With their potential number two receiver gone to the Saints, the Bears figured they would have to add a receiver or two to round out the corps as the offseason workouts continue.

That’s exactly what they did this weekend.

On Monday the Bears confirmed the widely reported signing of wide receiver Bennie Fowler to a one-year contract, adding to the group of receivers that will take the field for Matt Nagy’s first season in 2018.

In mostly a reserve role with the Broncos the past three seasons, Fowler caught 56 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns in Denver. Fowler’s most productive season was the one just finished as he had career-highs in catchers (29), yards (305) and touchdowns (3).

He jump into a receiver rotation that figures to be led by recent free agent signee Allen Robinson, who joins the Bears from the Jaguars. The question now is who fills out the other spots on the depth chart, since the group features Fowler, Kevin White, Josh Bellamy, Tanner Gentry, DeMarcus Ayers, and Mekale McKay.

All will have thier shot to compete for a spot in a wide open Bears receiver room in 2018.