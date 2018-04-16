Emanuel to unveil big plans coming to Chicago’s Riverfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Big changes are coming to Chicago's Riverfront.

The city is expected to unveil plans to expand public access to the Chicago River.

The plan includes improvements to the downtown Riverwalk, creating a pool and event space at 31st street beach, and adding nature trails, play areas, a boardwalk and plaza to the east bank of the Chicago River to the 606 Trail.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel also wants to build a new trail from Chinatown to the westend of the Riverwalk.

The goal is to double the amount of publicly-accessible open space in the city.