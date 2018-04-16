Greg Gabriel looks ahead to the 2018 NFL Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As a person who took part in a number of drafts as the Director of College Scouting for the Bears, Greg Gabriel knows what's ahead for the current staff of the team the next few weeks.

They'll be evaluations and rumors flying around the front office as the team decides what to do with their selection with the eighth pick in the first round of the draft and the others of the three days in Arlington, Texas.

Greg took some time to appear on Monday's Sports Feed to discuss what the team might do this season with their selections with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also discussed some of the moves already made by the Bears' front office as well, and you can watch Greg's segments in the video above or below.