Man exposed himself to children in Avondale

CHICAGO – A North Side neighborhood is being warned about a sexual predator after a man exposed himself to a group of kids playing in a park.

The incident happened Friday around 3 p.m. at the Parkview Playlot at 3251 North Avers Avenue in Avondale. The park is across the street from a grade school.

Police said the man opened his trousers and showed himself to a 13-year-old boy.

He’s described as 35 to 40 years old, Hispanic, about 5-feet 7, 140 to 160 pounds.

He had short black hair and was wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants with white stripes.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Chicago police.