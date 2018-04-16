× New Bears head coach Matt Nagy brings good luck to the Cubs

CHICAGO – Since his hiring in early January, there has been a healthy amount of optimism surrounding the Bears’ new head coach.

Whether it’s his offensive style or his personality, Matt Nagy has won over a number of people as the new head coach for the NFL franchise that’s been without a championship since 1985.

Time will tell if he’ll be able to live up to the promise that many others haven’t over the past three decades, but so far he’s at least inspired one team to do great things – and in football weather, too.

Bears coach Matt Nagy was the guest of honor as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field. More: https://t.co/By0MNBXgFT pic.twitter.com/KtGJ4mneCD — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 14, 2018

Nagy threw out the first pitch at the Cubs’ game against the Braves at a chilly, rainy, and windy Wrigley Field on Saturday. He stuck around the entire time, watching the Cubs fall behind 10-2 before trying to inspire a rally when he sang the 7th inning stretch.

At the end, Nagy’s sons, who joined him in the booth, repeated the famous Harry Caray line “Let’s Get Some Runs!” It appeared that it worked.

After the stretch, the Cubs scored 11 runs in two innings, nine coming in the fourth inning in an incredible 14-10 victory over the Braves. It’s the biggest comeback for the team since another eight-run rally in a win over the Nationals on July 11, 2011 in Washington D.C.

Naturally, the Bears were quick to give the incredible victory a nickname.

On this day, the Cubs were happy to bestow the honor. Bears fans hope he can bring that luck down Lake Shore Drive to Soldier Field this fall.