U.S. Supreme Court may decide today whether to take up Blagojevich’s appeal

CHICAGO — The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide today whether it will take up former governor Rod Blagojevich’s appeal.

Blagojevich is about half way through his 14-year prison sentence.

The supreme court may be his last legal chance.

Blagojevich asked the high court to settle what his lawyers call “conflicting signals” from lower courts on the line between legal campaign fundraising and fraud.

The justices considered his case during a conference Friday and may announce their decision as soon as eight o’clock this morning.