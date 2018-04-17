Anthony Rizzo returns to the lineup Cubs lineup tonight after stint on the DL

CHICAGO – Staying out of the lineup isn’t something that he’s used to since joining the team at the beginning of their rebuild in 2012.

Since he’s regularly been on the roster, Anthony Rizzo has played in at least 130 games each season, and in the last three years has played in at least 155 games. So taking a seat early in the 2018 season with back issues and ending up on the 10-day disabled list was something quite different from the first baseman.

But that stretch finally comes to an end on Tuesday night against the Cardinals, as Rizzo returns to the Cubs’ lineup against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Rizzo will bat third behind leadoff hitter Ben Zobrist, who is paying right field, and third baseman Kris Bryant.

Rizzo hasn’t played since April 5th in Milwaukee due to the back tightness. He would have returned for Monday’s game against the Cardinals but his comeback was delayed a day due to the weather postponement.

Before the back issues, Rizzo was in a bit of a hitting slump after hitting a homer in his second at-bat of the season against the Marlins on March 29th. He’s 3-for-28 on the season (.107 average) and went hitless in his two games before going on the disabled list.