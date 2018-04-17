Brett Sterling previews the Chicago Wolves’ Calder Cup Playoff series with Rockford on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been another successful season for him along with his team, and because of that there is some more hockey to be played this spring at Allstate Arena.

Brett Sterling is the second leading goal scorer in Chicago Wolves history, third in games played, and fourth in total points. At 34, the forward had 15 goals and ten assists in helping the team to a Central Division championship and a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Their first opponent is one that is quite familiar, too.

Sterling appeared on Sports Feed Tuesday night to preview the Wolves' opening round series against the Rockford Icehogs slated to begin on Saturday at Allstate Arena. He discussed the season in general, his career, along with his family with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Brett's segments on Tuesday's show in the video above or below.