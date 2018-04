MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Two children were inside a car when they accidentally shot their mother in northwest Indiana.

The Northwest Indiana Times reported that the alleged shooting happened in the 300 block of East 81st Street Avenue in Merrillville, Ind., in the parking lot of Plato’s Closet.

The children were inside a car, when they got their hands on the weapon, and accidentally shot her.

The woman’s condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.