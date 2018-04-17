CPS increases school budgets by $60 million

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools will receive an extra $60 million in next year’s budget.

The increase brings the CPS budget for the upcoming school year to $3.1 billion. The money will be used for higher teacher salaries and student programming.

More students will have access to international baccalaureate and STEM programs.

The budget also includes funding to hire 10 new counselors to support high school students in high-needs schools.

